McNaughton Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 54,554 iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

McNaughton Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 54,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,397,000. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises about 5.0% of McNaughton Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVE. Family Firm Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 10,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Realta Investment Advisors increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,987,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVE opened at $188.72 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $183.80 and its 200 day moving average is $191.38. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $165.45 and a fifty-two week high of $206.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 0.89.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

