LVW Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

LVW Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,065 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,758 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 85.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,720,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,056,000 after buying an additional 5,390,455 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 108.0% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,631,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,933,000 after purchasing an additional 4,481,369 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 107.7% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 6,511,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,805,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375,950 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 120.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 6,270,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 100.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,070,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,092,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545,098 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

SCHZ opened at $22.94 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.94 and a 200-day moving average of $22.92. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $22.43 and a 1-year high of $24.15.

About Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

