Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Wright Investors Service Inc.

Wright Investors Service Inc. lessened its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. American National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 38,842 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $17,351,000 after buying an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 637 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 48,117 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $21,494,000 after buying an additional 2,376 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,148 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $481.30 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $112.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $418.88 and a one year high of $618.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $464.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $473.45.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by $0.94. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 101.47%. The business had revenue of $17.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.83 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $3.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on LMT. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $540.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Melius downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 3rd. Baird R W upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $476.00 to $432.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $541.80.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Featured Stories

