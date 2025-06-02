Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Shares Sold by American National Bank & Trust

American National Bank & Trust cut its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 76.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,948 shares during the period. American National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LECO. Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new position in Lincoln Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Lincoln Electric by 255.1% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its position in Lincoln Electric by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. 79.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LECO stock opened at $195.27 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.11 and a 52 week high of $222.52.

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by ($0.06). Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 40.19% and a net margin of 11.63%. The company had revenue of $365.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $974.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is 36.99%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $242.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.40.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States.

