Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Makes New $298,000 Investment in Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 937 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Winmark by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,164 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,549,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Winmark by 21,093.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 3,164 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Winmark by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 878 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Winmark by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 680 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Winmark in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:WINA opened at $420.26 on Monday. Winmark Co. has a 12-month low of $295.79 and a 12-month high of $434.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $366.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $373.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 38.59 and a beta of 0.54.

Winmark ( NASDAQ:WINA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The specialty retailer reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.03). Winmark had a negative return on equity of 93.24% and a net margin of 49.15%. The business had revenue of $21.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. This is an increase from Winmark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 14th. Winmark’s payout ratio is 34.32%.

Winmark Corporation, a resale company operates as a franchisor for small business in the United States and Canada. The company franchises retail stores concepts that buy, sell and trade merchandise. It also operates middle-market equipment leasing business. In addition, the company buys and sells used clothing and accessories geared toward the teenage and young adult market under Plato’s Closet brand; and operates stores which buys and sells used and new children’s clothing, toys, furniture, equipment, and accessories primarily to parents of children ages infant to 12 years under the Once Upon A Child brand.

