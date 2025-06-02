Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,155 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWXT. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $954,000. PFG Advisors grew its stake in BWX Technologies by 69.1% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 17,514 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after buying an additional 7,154 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $50,054,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in BWX Technologies by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 253,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,225,000 after purchasing an additional 16,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in BWX Technologies by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,014,000 after purchasing an additional 24,149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on BWXT shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of BWX Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Maxim Group reduced their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $140.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. CLSA restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $177.60 price target (up from $153.00) on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.84.

BWX Technologies Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:BWXT opened at $125.43 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a PE ratio of 41.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.53. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.21 and a fifty-two week high of $136.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $682.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $644.15 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 31.95%. BWX Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

BWX Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is 31.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling at BWX Technologies

In other news, SVP Robert L. Duffy sold 6,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.03, for a total value of $624,180.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,520.18. The trade was a 65.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

Featured Articles

