Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 37,471 Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:B)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:B – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 37,471 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock, valued at approximately $728,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in B. Keystone Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 56,394 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,193 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,051 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in Barrick Gold by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 285,355 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $4,423,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Barrick Gold by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,510 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. 90.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barrick Gold Trading Up 1.1%

B opened at $19.20 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.01 and its 200-day moving average is $17.79. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52-week low of $17.41 and a 52-week high of $47.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Barrick Gold Announces Dividend

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:B Get Free Report ) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.08%.

Barrick Gold announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the gold and copper producer to buy up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on B. National Bankshares reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. National Bank Financial raised shares of Barrick Gold to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Wall Street Zen began coverage on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Monday, May 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.05.

Barrick Gold Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

