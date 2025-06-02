Keystone Financial Planning Inc. Sells 1,209 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Keystone Financial Planning Inc. cut its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,209 shares during the period. Pinnacle West Capital comprises about 2.3% of Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. owned about 0.07% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $7,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $194,655,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,298,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $364,342,000 after buying an additional 1,045,788 shares in the last quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,233,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 462.8% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 912,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,387,000 after buying an additional 750,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,435,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $206,420,000 after acquiring an additional 610,042 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PNW. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Pinnacle West Capital to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.65.

Pinnacle West Capital Price Performance

Shares of PNW stock opened at $91.21 on Monday. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $74.45 and a 1 year high of $96.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $92.48 and its 200-day moving average is $90.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.45.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.95 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 12.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle West Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.895 per share. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 5th. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.17%.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

Further Reading

