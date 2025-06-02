JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST) Shares Sold by IMZ Advisory Inc

IMZ Advisory Inc cut its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF accounts for about 2.3% of IMZ Advisory Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. IMZ Advisory Inc owned approximately 0.15% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF worth $5,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $280,711,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,328,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,070,000 after acquiring an additional 402,646 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,837,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,182,000 after purchasing an additional 41,774 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,171,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,512,000 after acquiring an additional 21,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,027,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,106,000 after buying an additional 7,925 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF stock opened at $50.86 on Monday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF has a one year low of $50.42 and a one year high of $50.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.78.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

