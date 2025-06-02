JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $76.00 price objective on the medical device company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $110.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on COO. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price objective (down from $120.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, March 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.38.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Cooper Companies

Cooper Companies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:COO opened at $68.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Cooper Companies has a fifty-two week low of $65.95 and a fifty-two week high of $112.38. The stock has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a PE ratio of 35.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.29.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The medical device company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Cooper Companies will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Cooper Companies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 517.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,529,477 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $324,466,000 after buying an additional 2,957,421 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,906,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 97.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,218,112 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $203,911,000 after buying an additional 1,095,805 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,826,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,734,327 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $399,340,000 after buying an additional 686,751 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

About Cooper Companies

(Get Free Report)

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.