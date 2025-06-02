JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by Fiduciary Alliance LLC

Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 142,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 3.4% of Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $35,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $285.00 to $284.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $277.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $273.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective (up from $255.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.65.

In related news, insider Robin Leopold sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.92, for a total value of $308,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,130,438.84. This represents a 2.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 2,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.71, for a total value of $749,567.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 68,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,269,422.47. This trade represents a 3.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,594 shares of company stock valued at $23,991,061 over the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $263.97 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $190.88 and a 12 month high of $280.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $733.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $245.86 and a 200-day moving average of $249.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $45.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.62 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 27.49%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

