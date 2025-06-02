Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS) is Divergent Planning LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Divergent Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 777,355 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,330 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF makes up 11.7% of Divergent Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Divergent Planning LLC owned 0.69% of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $35,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $188,000.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Price Performance

Shares of JMBS opened at $44.38 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.54 and a 200 day moving average of $44.60. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.45 and a fifty-two week high of $47.06.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Profile

The Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund of mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks a high level of total return. JMBS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

