iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) is Towerpoint Wealth LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Towerpoint Wealth LLC decreased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,090 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for 2.6% of Towerpoint Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Towerpoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $5,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PBMares Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 4,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 5,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 10,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtue Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 4,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of IWD stock opened at $188.31 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $163.19 and a 12-month high of $200.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $182.53 and its 200 day moving average is $188.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.90.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.