iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Acquired by American National Bank & Trust

American National Bank & Trust grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 573.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,960 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares during the quarter. American National Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 17,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 4,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter.
iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 0.4%
Shares of BATS:QUAL opened at $177.27 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $169.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.79. The company has a market capitalization of $50.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 1.06. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $148.34 and a 12-month high of $187.26.
iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile
The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.
