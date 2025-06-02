iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Bought by Donor Advised Charitable Giving Inc.

Donor Advised Charitable Giving Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 17.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,839 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,046 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.0% of Donor Advised Charitable Giving Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Donor Advised Charitable Giving Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 11,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Boston Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 54,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 6,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 16,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 40,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $60.02 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.32. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $50.15 and a 12 month high of $68.33. The company has a market capitalization of $91.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 1.07.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

