iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Position Lifted by Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc.

Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 843,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,923 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 7.8% of Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $63,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 171.2% during the 4th quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $82.65 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $66.95 and a 1-year high of $83.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.98. The company has a market cap of $139.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

