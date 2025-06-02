Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA) Short Interest Update

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,900 shares, a drop of 42.3% from the April 30th total of 63,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 133,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 72,817 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 15,587 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $402,000. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 217,955 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 19,889 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust alerts:

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Price Performance

Shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust stock opened at $5.77 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.81 and a 200-day moving average of $6.04. Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust has a 52-week low of $5.43 and a 52-week high of $6.99.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Announces Dividend

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a $0.0291 dividend. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th.

(Get Free Report)

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.