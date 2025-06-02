Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HDV. Sweeney & Michel LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $17,167,000. NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 100,630.8% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 13,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 13,082 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 100,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

HDV opened at $116.05 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.90. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $106.01 and a 52-week high of $122.50.

About iShares Core High Dividend ETF

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

