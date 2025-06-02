Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. (NASDAQ:IINN) Coverage Initiated at Litchfield Hills Research

Research analysts at Litchfield Hills Research began coverage on shares of Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. (NASDAQ:IINN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. Litchfield Hills Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 238.93% from the company’s current price.

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Stock Performance

IINN stock opened at $0.59 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $2.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.58 and a 200-day moving average of $0.86.

Institutional Trading of Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. by 142.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 36,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 21,532 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. by 422.5% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 86,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 70,159 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. by 254.4% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 47,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 33,749 shares in the last quarter. 12.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Company Profile

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd., a specialty medical device company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of respiratory support technology to provide an alternative to invasive mechanical ventilation for the treatment of acute respiratory failure. Its lead product is the augmented respiration technology system, a respiratory support system comprising minimally invasive, portable dual lumen cannula, which is inserted into the jugular vein and utilizes extra-corporeal direct blood oxygenation to elevate and stabilize declining oxygen saturation levels.

