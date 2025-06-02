IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) Short Interest Update

IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 371,300 shares, a growth of 69.3% from the April 30th total of 219,300 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 130,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of IDT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th.

Insider Transactions at IDT

Institutional Trading of IDT

In other news, CTO David Wartell sold 10,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.99, for a total value of $525,907.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 25.32% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDT. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in IDT by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in IDT in the first quarter worth about $441,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in IDT by 172.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 80,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,143,000 after buying an additional 51,274 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in IDT by 392.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 163,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,406,000 after acquiring an additional 130,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in IDT by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 9,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

IDT Stock Performance

IDT stock traded down $0.84 during trading on Monday, hitting $60.76. 59,666 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,315. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.25 and a 200-day moving average of $50.38. IDT has a 1 year low of $33.84 and a 1 year high of $62.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.69.

IDT (NYSE:IDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter. IDT had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 22.18%. The firm had revenue of $303.35 million during the quarter.

IDT Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. This is an increase from IDT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. IDT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.62%.

IDT Company Profile

IDT Corporation provides communications and payment services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Fintech, National Retail Solutions, net2phone, and Traditional Communications segments. The company operates point of sale, a terminal-based platform which provides independent retailers store management software, electronic payment processing, and other ancillary merchant services; and provides marketers with digital out-of-home advertising and transaction data.

