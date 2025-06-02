Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc Buys 100 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regents Gate Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. American National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AVY. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $226.00 to $216.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Avery Dennison from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $205.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.60.

Insider Activity at Avery Dennison

In related news, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 12,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.85, for a total value of $2,358,412.65. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 303,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,160,742.35. The trade was a 4.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Avery Dennison Stock Down 1.1%

Avery Dennison stock opened at $177.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.81. Avery Dennison Co. has a fifty-two week low of $157.00 and a fifty-two week high of $233.48.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.32 by ($0.02). Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 33.06% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

Avery Dennison Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be given a $0.94 dividend. This is a boost from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 4th. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is currently 43.32%.

Avery Dennison Profile

(Free Report)

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.