Humana (NYSE:HUM) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 16.250-16.250 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 16.350. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Humana Stock Performance

Shares of HUM opened at $232.91 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $28.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $257.11 and a 200-day moving average of $266.53. Humana has a one year low of $212.45 and a one year high of $406.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Get Humana alerts:

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $11.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.07 by $1.51. The business had revenue of $32.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32 billion. Humana had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 11.70%. Humana’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Humana will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Humana Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th will be paid a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.04%.

Several research firms have commented on HUM. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $326.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Humana from $325.00 to $305.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Humana from $257.00 to $256.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Humana from $305.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Humana presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $286.81.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Humana

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Humana

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Humana stock. Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 460.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,372 shares during the quarter. Woodline Partners LP’s holdings in Humana were worth $2,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

About Humana

(Get Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.