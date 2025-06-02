High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC Sells 3,055 Shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI)

High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Free Report) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,055 shares during the quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF were worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Flagstar Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 28,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 14,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 10,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 4,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ FMHI opened at $46.53 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.92. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 52-week low of $44.80 and a 52-week high of $49.51.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 21st were issued a $0.165 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust Municipal High Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%.

The First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds a broad range of US municipal bonds. FMHI was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

