High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC Sells 261 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sweeney & Michel LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $344,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 12.7% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 146,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,791,000 after acquiring an additional 9,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 56.0% during the first quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF stock opened at $243.98 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $21.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $248.23 and a 200 day moving average of $259.01. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $234.11 and a 52 week high of $289.14.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

