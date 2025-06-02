High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC Acquires 300 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 17.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,002 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Greenline Partners LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Melius Research set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.58.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total transaction of $1,670,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,713,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,607,893.70. The trade was a 1.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $110.07 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $178.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $100.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.62. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.48 and a 52-week high of $187.28.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

