Head to Head Survey: Liberty Tax (OTCMKTS:TAXA) versus Alpha Modus Holdings, Inc. – Class A Common Stock (NASDAQ:AMOD)

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.5% of Liberty Tax shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.9% of Alpha Modus Holdings, Inc. – Class A Common Stock shares are owned by institutional investors. 50.9% of Liberty Tax shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 75.9% of Alpha Modus Holdings, Inc. – Class A Common Stock shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Liberty Tax has a beta of 0.48, meaning that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alpha Modus Holdings, Inc. – Class A Common Stock has a beta of 0.56, meaning that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Liberty Tax and Alpha Modus Holdings, Inc. – Class A Common Stock”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liberty Tax $132.55 million 0.00 -$2.16 million ($0.21) N/A Alpha Modus Holdings, Inc. – Class A Common Stock N/A N/A -$650,000.00 N/A N/A

Alpha Modus Holdings, Inc. – Class A Common Stock has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Liberty Tax.

Profitability

This table compares Liberty Tax and Alpha Modus Holdings, Inc. – Class A Common Stock’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liberty Tax 0.98% 1.61% 0.77% Alpha Modus Holdings, Inc. – Class A Common Stock N/A N/A -38.20%

About Liberty Tax

Liberty Tax, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada. The company also facilitates refund-based tax settlement financial products, such as refund transfer products and personal income tax refund discounting, as well as provides an online digital Do-It-Yourself tax program in the United States. The company offers its products and services through a network of company-owned offices and franchised locations under the Liberty Tax, Liberty Tax Service, Liberty Income Tax, Liberty Canada, and SiempreTax+ brand names. The company was formerly known as JTH Holding, Inc. and changed its name to Liberty Tax, Inc. in July 2014. Liberty Tax, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia.

About Alpha Modus Holdings, Inc. – Class A Common Stock

Alpha Modus Holdings, Inc. operates as a blank check company. The company was founded on December 13, 2024 and is headquartered in Cornelius, NC.

