Head-To-Head Survey: iHuman (NYSE:IH) & QuantaSing Group (NASDAQ:QSG)

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.9% of iHuman shares are held by institutional investors. 63.6% of iHuman shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares iHuman and QuantaSing Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iHuman 11.22% 11.29% 7.45% QuantaSing Group 10.67% 88.29% 28.26%

Volatility & Risk

iHuman has a beta of 0.31, indicating that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, QuantaSing Group has a beta of -1.48, indicating that its share price is 248% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iHuman $922.20 million 0.13 $25.48 million $0.26 8.90 QuantaSing Group $3.48 billion 0.09 $53.05 million $1.05 5.81

This table compares iHuman and QuantaSing Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

QuantaSing Group has higher revenue and earnings than iHuman. QuantaSing Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than iHuman, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

iHuman beats QuantaSing Group on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About iHuman



iHuman Inc. provides intellectual development products to individual users, kindergartens, and distributors in the People’s Republic of China. The company offers interactive and self-directed learning apps, including iHuman Chinese, iHuman ABC, iHuman Pinyin, iHuman Magic Thinking, iHuman Books, iHuman Stories, iHuman Reading, iHumanpedia, iHuman Kids Workout, iHuman Coding, iHuman Fun Idioms, iHuman Little Artists, iHuman Writing, iHuman Fantastic Friends, and iHuman Readers; bekids Coding, bekids Coloring, bekids Reading, bekids Puzzle, bekids Academy, and Gogo Town; and Aha World, an open-ended interactive app that nurtures a desire for discovery. It provides intellectually stimulating materials, including books, interactive materials, and smart devices that develop children’s abilities in speaking, critical thinking, independent reading, and creativity. iHuman Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China.

About QuantaSing Group



QuantaSing Group Limited provides online learning services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online courses, including financial literacy, short-video production, personal well-being, electronic keyboard, and meditation courses. It also offers marketing and enterprise talent management services to enterprise customers. In addition, the company provides online and literacy course to adult learners under various brands, including QiNiu, JiangZhen, and QianChi. QuantaSing Group Limited was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

