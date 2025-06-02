Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Has $7.60 Million Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC reduced its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,403 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 606 shares during the quarter. Amgen comprises 0.7% of Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $7,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Tallon Kerry Patrick acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $270,000. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Amgen by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 27,468 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,159,000 after acquiring an additional 5,226 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Custom Index Systems LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $274,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in Amgen by 109.9% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,960 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $287.02 on Monday. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $253.30 and a fifty-two week high of $346.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.62, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $154.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $283.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $285.23.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical research company reported $4.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.72. Amgen had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 176.32%. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a $2.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $9.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho raised their target price on Amgen from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $329.00 to $328.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 16th. Erste Group Bank cut shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $305.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $309.22.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

