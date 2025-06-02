Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 259,796 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,797 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises 2.5% of Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $20,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,123,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,336,693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456,689 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,903,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,078,839,000 after purchasing an additional 4,647,759 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,322,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,941 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 13,649,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,150,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,822,000 after purchasing an additional 218,682 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSV stock opened at $78.32 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $76.22 and a 12-month high of $79.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.16 and its 200 day moving average is $77.74.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

