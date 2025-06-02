Gradient Investments LLC Grows Stock Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 281,325 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 26,782 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC owned about 0.07% of DexCom worth $19,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Woodstock Corp raised its position in shares of DexCom by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 57,061 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its position in shares of DexCom by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 89,737 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,128,000 after purchasing an additional 5,048 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in DexCom by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 809,803 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $55,301,000 after buying an additional 33,574 shares during the last quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. raised its position in DexCom by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 7,054 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in DexCom by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,043 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cfra Research raised shares of DexCom to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price (up from $82.00) on shares of DexCom in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of DexCom from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of DexCom from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of DexCom from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.32.

Insider Activity at DexCom

In related news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 6,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.11, for a total value of $526,320.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,329,843.31. The trade was a 5.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jereme M. Sylvain sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.83, for a total transaction of $516,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 135,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,002,636.06. This trade represents a 4.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 83,110 shares of company stock worth $6,103,505. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of DXCM opened at $85.96 on Monday. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.52 and a 52-week high of $120.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.72. The stock has a market cap of $33.71 billion, a PE ratio of 60.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.43.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. DexCom had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 30.14%. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Research analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Further Reading

