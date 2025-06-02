Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc Sells 1,665 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April (BATS:XBAP)

Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc lowered its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April (BATS:XBAP – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 43,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,665 shares during the period. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April were worth $1,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April by 70,950.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 3,373 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April by 258.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 4,222 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April in the fourth quarter valued at $926,000. Finally, Millington Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April by 217.3% during the fourth quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 200,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,910,000 after buying an additional 137,408 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April Trading Up 3.5%

BATS XBAP opened at $35.95 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.06 million, a P/E ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.42. Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April has a 1 year low of $30.84 and a 1 year high of $36.43.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETFTM – April (XBAP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for 2x the price return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), subject to an upside return cap and downside buffer over a specific holdings period. XBAP was launched on Apr 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

