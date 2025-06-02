Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc Sells 1,406 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (BATS:BOCT)

Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc cut its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (BATS:BOCT – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,406 shares during the period. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc owned 1.01% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October worth $3,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 4,377 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 17,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 2,532 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 7,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 18,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October Trading Up 1.7%

BOCT opened at $43.77 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.96. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October has a 1-year low of $38.02 and a 1-year high of $47.16. The stock has a market cap of $239.86 million, a PE ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 0.61.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October (BOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BOCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

