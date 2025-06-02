Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc Cuts Holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Free Report) by 12.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 107,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,376 shares during the quarter. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF were worth $6,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JHMM. Keystone Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,162,000. SpringVest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,456,000. Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,184,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 578.1% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 112,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,694,000 after acquiring an additional 95,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $169,000.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Stock Down 0.3%

JHMM opened at $59.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.50. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $49.29 and a twelve month high of $65.18.

About John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

