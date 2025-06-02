Fiduciary Alliance LLC Sells 486 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC cut its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 486 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,269,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,247,142,000 after purchasing an additional 392,916 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Chevron by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,855,566 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,613,960,000 after buying an additional 746,806 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,017,750,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,471,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,965,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,892,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,881,280,000 after acquiring an additional 410,460 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CVX opened at $136.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $132.04 and a 1-year high of $168.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $141.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.44.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.03. Chevron had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 8.71%. The company had revenue of $47.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.93 EPS. Chevron’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 78.17%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Chevron from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $173.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $173.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.24.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

