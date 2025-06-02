Fiduciary Alliance LLC Grows Stock Position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 108,718 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $5,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC raised its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 76,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Presidio Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 93.2% during the 1st quarter. Presidio Capital Management LLC now owns 364,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,940,000 after purchasing an additional 175,622 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 214,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,764,000 after buying an additional 8,084 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC increased its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 17.2% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 22,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after buying an additional 3,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Client Services LLC increased its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 45.0% in the first quarter. Private Client Services LLC now owns 93,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,141,000 after buying an additional 29,144 shares in the last quarter.

COWZ stock opened at $53.61 on Monday. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $46.64 and a 52-week high of $61.92. The firm has a market cap of $21.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.93.

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

