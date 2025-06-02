Fiduciary Alliance LLC Grows Stake in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:TBIL)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its position in shares of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:TBIL – Free Report) by 549.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,252 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC owned approximately 0.08% of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF worth $4,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 301,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,049,000 after acquiring an additional 33,418 shares in the last quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF by 96.1% in the 4th quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 284,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,174,000 after purchasing an additional 139,348 shares in the last quarter. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,395,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF by 347.5% during the fourth quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 66,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,310,000 after buying an additional 51,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF by 217.3% during the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 63,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,172,000 after buying an additional 43,563 shares in the last quarter.

US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF Trading Up 0.0%

NASDAQ TBIL opened at $50.01 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.93. US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF has a twelve month low of $49.81 and a twelve month high of $50.05.

US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF Cuts Dividend

US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.173 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 1st.

The US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (TBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Treasury Bill 3 Month index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 3-month US Treasury Bill. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 3-month tenor on the yield curve.

