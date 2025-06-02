Enterprise Bank & Trust Co Acquires New Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,481 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,317 shares of the bank’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,172 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 5,432 shares of the bank’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 34,536 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,653,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,041 shares of the bank’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Down 0.5%

NYSE:BK opened at $88.65 on Monday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12-month low of $57.18 and a 12-month high of $90.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.27. The firm has a market cap of $63.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.05.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 11th. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 12.68%. Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 21st were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 21st. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 30.62%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 5,641 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $437,177.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,680,122.50. This represents a 20.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 30,000 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total value of $2,370,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,355,738.45. This trade represents a 35.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,114 shares of company stock valued at $7,869,795 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Truist Financial lowered Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Monday, March 17th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.08.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

(Free Report)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Featured Articles

