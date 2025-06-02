Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Sold by QV Investors Inc.

QV Investors Inc. lowered its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,531,333 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 26,844 shares during the period. Enbridge makes up about 6.8% of QV Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $67,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ENB. Wintrust Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 736 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. KPP Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Enbridge by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,970 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,749 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 2,252 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Hardin Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Hardin Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,553 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on ENB shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Monday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. National Bankshares reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Friday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Enbridge Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of ENB stock opened at $46.50 on Monday. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.60 and a twelve month high of $47.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.84.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 10.04%. The company had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a $0.679 dividend. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is 139.69%.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

