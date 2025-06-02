Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Trims Position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lessened its stake in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 456,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,175 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned 0.13% of APA worth $9,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in APA by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,230,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,498,000 after acquiring an additional 850,052 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in APA by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,886,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,540,000 after acquiring an additional 894,574 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in APA by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,507,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,016,000 after acquiring an additional 200,770 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in APA by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,186,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in APA by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,297,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,212 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

APA Stock Down 1.1%

APA stock opened at $17.15 on Monday. APA Co. has a 52 week low of $13.58 and a 52 week high of $33.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.88 and a 200 day moving average of $20.30.

APA Dividend Announcement

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.23. APA had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 27.86%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. APA’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that APA Co. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 22nd. APA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on APA. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of APA from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of APA in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (up from $23.00) on shares of APA in a report on Friday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of APA from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of APA from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.21.

APA Profile

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

