Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Wells Fargo & Company Analyst Says

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.31% from the company’s current price.

DLTR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup upgraded Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $76.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $88.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Dollar Tree from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Dollar Tree from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.42.

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $90.27. 836,202 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,277,948. Dollar Tree has a 12 month low of $60.49 and a 12 month high of $121.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $19.42 billion, a PE ratio of -18.91, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.87.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.23 billion. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 16.89% and a negative net margin of 3.34%. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dollar Tree will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Aditya Maheshwari sold 1,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.70, for a total value of $92,478.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,055.70. This represents a 22.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William W. Douglas III acquired 701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.00 per share, for a total transaction of $52,575.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,275. This trade represents a 103.70% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DLTR. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 382.7% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 6,524,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,974,000 after acquiring an additional 5,173,238 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 784.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,377,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,040,000 after purchasing an additional 3,882,324 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 2,489.9% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,621,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520,237 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,848,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,025,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth $171,149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

