Czech National Bank Acquires 3,451 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Czech National Bank increased its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 60,866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,451 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Allstate were worth $12,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ALL. Intrust Bank NA lifted its position in Allstate by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 12,135 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Allstate by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Allstate by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Allstate by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Allstate by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALL opened at $209.65 on Monday. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $156.66 and a 1-year high of $212.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $199.47 and a 200 day moving average of $196.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by ($0.45). Allstate had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 28.20%. The company had revenue of $14.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 18.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 9th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.32%.

Allstate declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 26th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have commented on ALL shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Allstate from $183.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Allstate in a research report on Friday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $217.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Allstate from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.20.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

