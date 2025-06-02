Craneware plc (OTCMKTS:CRWRF) Short Interest Update

Craneware plc (OTCMKTS:CRWRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the April 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.
Craneware Stock Performance
Shares of CRWRF stock remained flat at $27.32 during mid-day trading on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.05. Craneware has a twelve month low of $23.86 and a twelve month high of $30.00.
Craneware Company Profile
