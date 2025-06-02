Craneware plc (OTCMKTS:CRWRF) Short Interest Update

Craneware plc (OTCMKTS:CRWRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the April 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Craneware Stock Performance

Shares of CRWRF stock remained flat at $27.32 during mid-day trading on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.05. Craneware has a twelve month low of $23.86 and a twelve month high of $30.00.

Craneware Company Profile

Craneware plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, and supports computer software for the healthcare industry in the United States. The company provides solutions, such as Trisus pricing transparency software; Trisus Pricing Analyzer, a solution that simplifies and automates the price modeling process; Trisus Chargemaster, an automated chargemaster management solution; InSight Medical Necessity, a solution that offers medical necessity for the United States payors; Trisus Claims Informatics, a retrospective charge capture analytical application that identifies areas of risk for its team to investigate; Trisus Supply, a solution that improves supplies reimbursement; and InSight Audit, an audit management solution for government and commercial payors.

