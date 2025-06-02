Cox Capital Mgt LLC Sells 256 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Cox Capital Mgt LLC decreased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for about 2.5% of Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $3,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. McHugh Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $605,000. Guardian Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $9,222,000. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 381,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,329,000 after purchasing an additional 26,847 shares in the last quarter. Avantra Family Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $483,000. Finally, Generate Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 90.4% during the fourth quarter. Generate Investment Management Ltd now owns 193,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,249,000 after purchasing an additional 91,977 shares in the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TSM shares. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $212.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

NYSE TSM opened at $193.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $171.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.43. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $133.57 and a 1 year high of $226.40. The company has a market cap of $1.00 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.21.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 40.51%. The firm had revenue of $25.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $834.10 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.6499 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.46%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

See Also

