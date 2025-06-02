Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by Sarasin & Partners LLP

Sarasin & Partners LLP lowered its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 16.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,966,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 571,131 shares during the period. Colgate-Palmolive comprises 3.0% of Sarasin & Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $307,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on CL shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (down from $110.00) on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.12.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Up 0.8%

CL stock opened at $93.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.40. The company has a market cap of $75.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.27. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $85.32 and a 52 week high of $109.30.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 477.77% and a net margin of 14.38%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 17th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 17th. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 58.76%.

Colgate-Palmolive declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 20th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Featured Stories

