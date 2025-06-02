Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Bought by Weybosset Research & Management LLC

Weybosset Research & Management LLC raised its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 37 shares during the quarter. Chubb makes up approximately 3.6% of Weybosset Research & Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Weybosset Research & Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $10,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Chubb by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,350,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $373,110,000 after purchasing an additional 14,610 shares during the last quarter. Canopy Partners LLC increased its stake in Chubb by 94.4% in the fourth quarter. Canopy Partners LLC now owns 4,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the period. Vista Investment Partners II LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,442,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,753,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $760,853,000 after buying an additional 366,559 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth about $1,158,897,000. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of CB stock opened at $297.34 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $288.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $281.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $119.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.57. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $251.42 and a 1 year high of $306.91.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.22 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 13.75%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 15th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.67%.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In related news, COO John W. Keogh sold 85,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total transaction of $24,694,489.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 237,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,998,174.72. This represents a 26.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,728 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.45, for a total transaction of $7,498,425.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 584,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,321,922.75. The trade was a 4.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,553 shares of company stock valued at $43,257,220 over the last three months. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Chubb from $324.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $303.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Chubb from $268.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $303.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chubb presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $307.53.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

