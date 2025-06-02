Chellitcoin Price Reaches $0.0081 on Exchanges (CHLT)

Chellitcoin (CHLT) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 2nd. One Chellitcoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0081 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Chellitcoin has traded flat against the US dollar. Chellitcoin has a total market cap of $3.96 billion and approximately $10.49 worth of Chellitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chellitcoin Token Profile

Chellitcoin’s genesis date was July 25th, 2021. Chellitcoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. Chellitcoin’s official Twitter account is @chellitofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Chellitcoin’s official website is chellitcoin.com.

Chellitcoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Chellit focuses on different businesses and integrates with different types of services. The main purpose of this is to introduce an easier payment solution based on blockchain.Telegram”

