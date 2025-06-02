Celestia (TIA) Trading 15.9% Lower This Week

Celestia (TIA) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. In the last seven days, Celestia has traded 15.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Celestia has a market cap of $308.79 million and approximately $63.99 million worth of Celestia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Celestia token can now be purchased for approximately $2.19 or 0.00002101 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Central African Republic Meme (CAR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104,179.55 or 0.99997506 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $104,170.46 or 0.99861278 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Celestia Token Profile

Celestia’s total supply is 1,125,803,836 tokens and its circulating supply is 141,043,527 tokens. Celestia’s official Twitter account is @celestiaorg. Celestia’s official website is www.celestia.org.

Buying and Selling Celestia

According to CryptoCompare, “Celestia (TIA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Osmosis platform. Celestia has a current supply of 1,125,590,794.520175 with 656,755,484.865769 in circulation. The last known price of Celestia is 2.17452757 USD and is down -1.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 285 active market(s) with $53,770,494.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.celestia.org.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celestia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celestia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Celestia using one of the exchanges listed above.

