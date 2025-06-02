Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Acquired by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank grew its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 87,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,838 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $15,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norden Group LLC increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFB Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 1,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on COF. Baird R W raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $245.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Capital One Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.60.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael Zamsky sold 9,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.40, for a total value of $1,906,264.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,089 shares in the company, valued at $4,005,746.60. This represents a 32.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 1,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.70, for a total value of $329,444.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,244 shares in the company, valued at $11,175,682.80. This represents a 2.86% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Capital One Financial Stock Down 0.9%

Capital One Financial stock opened at $189.13 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $128.23 and a one year high of $210.67.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $4.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.31. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 20.15%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Articles

