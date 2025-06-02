Capital CS Group LLC Raises Stock Position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Capital CS Group LLC grew its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,268 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF makes up about 0.5% of Capital CS Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Capital CS Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TD Private Client Wealth LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 170.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 304.8% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 3,659.4% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the period.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Up 0.0%

NYSEARCA:SRLN opened at $41.38 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.38. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $39.08 and a 1-year high of $42.09.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Profile

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

