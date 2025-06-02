Capital CS Group LLC Raises Holdings in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR)

Capital CS Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,066 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the quarter. SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF makes up 0.8% of Capital CS Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Capital CS Group LLC owned approximately 0.08% of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF worth $511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XLSR. Landmark Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Landmark Wealth Management Inc. now owns 235,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 11,483 shares during the period. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 14,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $377,000.

SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:XLSR opened at $52.47 on Monday. SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF has a one year low of $43.22 and a one year high of $56.30. The stock has a market cap of $705.72 million, a PE ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.59.

SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF Company Profile

The SPDR SSGA U.S. Sector Rotation ETF (XLSR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of companies classified within favorable sectors of the S&P 500. XLSR was launched on Apr 2, 2019 and is managed by State Street.

